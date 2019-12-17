Crawford joins senior editor John Borton to discuss what we learned in the Wolverines' second consecutive basketball loss, as well as Michigan's football task in taking on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks about challenges for Michigan basketball and football, on the podcast.

Here's what Crawford had to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook