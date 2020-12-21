TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss Jim Harbaugh's situation, staff changes if Harbaugh stays, and the early success of Juwan Howard's basketball crew.

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, cutting to the chase in football and basketball.

Here's what Crawford has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook