 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast to talk about the U-M sports moratorium, and more.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton go over the in and outs of the no-games decision, and who made it. They also delve into the impact of U-M's football hires, and talk about the greatest quarterback in the history of civilization.

Tom Brady isn't missing New England much these days, on his way to Super Bowl No. 10.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

