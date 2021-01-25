TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast to talk about the U-M sports moratorium, and more.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton go over the in and outs of the no-games decision, and who made it. They also delve into the impact of U-M's football hires, and talk about the greatest quarterback in the history of civilization.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
