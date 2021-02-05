TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking new football commits, and one big flip. Crawford tells senior editor John Borton he was at ground zero for the Rayshaun Benny signing-day flip to Michigan. He gives some Lansing reaction, and discusses the impact of Michigan's new football coaches on the dynamic regarding new players.

Jim Harbaugh will be pleading his case with new personnel firepower in 2021, both players and coaches.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!