TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking new football commits, and one big flip.
Crawford tells senior editor John Borton he was at ground zero for the Rayshaun Benny signing-day flip to Michigan. He gives some Lansing reaction, and discusses the impact of Michigan's new football coaches on the dynamic regarding new players.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
