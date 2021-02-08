TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about Tom Brady on top of the world, and more.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton also discuss the restart of Michigan's basketball season, and what the Wolverines might expect out of a five difficult five-game stretch. Check it out.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
