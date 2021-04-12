 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football-Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Michigan Wolverines Football-Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan football and basketball.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton wrap up the basketball season and project that's ahead for Juwan Howard's Wolverines. They also take a hard look at football and what's coming down the pipe for the gridiron crew.

Cade McNamara appears in the lead for the starting quarterback spot, but it's a long way to fall.
Cade McNamara appears in the lead for the starting quarterback spot, but it's a long way to fall.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


