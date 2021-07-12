 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-12 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about a major expectations gap.

The chasm between expectations for Michigan football and basketball is on the table. Crawford and senior editor John Borton dive into what it will take for U-M football to change that dynamic, about how the NIL will affect both sports, and about Juwan Howard's stacked hand.

Juwan Howard has reloaded from losses off last year's roster, and is ready for another big year.
Here's what Crawford has to say…

