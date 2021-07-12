Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about a major expectations gap.
The chasm between expectations for Michigan football and basketball is on the table. Crawford and senior editor John Borton dive into what it will take for U-M football to change that dynamic, about how the NIL will affect both sports, and about Juwan Howard's stacked hand.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
