TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford & Borton

Crawford and senior editor John Borton also discuss Jim Harbaugh's contract extension, and the prospects for the coming years to feature the championship breakthrough the past six have not.

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about Juwan Howard's undefeated basketball team and more.

Here's what Crawford has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook