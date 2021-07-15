Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Fithian And Borton
Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking Michigan football and basketball.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton cover a host of football topics, including what attendance numbers mean regarding the enthusiasm for Michigan football this season and the NIL impact. Fithian also takes a shot at detailing a basketball starting lineup for Juwan Howard's loaded crew.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
