Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Fithian And Borton

Fithian and senior editor John Borton cover a host of football topics, including what attendance numbers mean regarding the enthusiasm for Michigan football this season and the NIL impact. Fithian also takes a shot at detailing a basketball starting lineup for Juwan Howard's loaded crew.

Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking Michigan football and basketball.

Here's what Fithian has to say…

Embed content not available

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook