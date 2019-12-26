Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox preview the Citrus Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide (0:00 - 26:00). Then, they give picks on all the Big Ten bowl games, give College Football Playoff predictions (26:00 - 46:30) and answer mailbag questions (46:30 - end).

