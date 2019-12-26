News More News
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (Dec. 26)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Staff
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox preview the Citrus Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide (0:00 - 26:00). Then, they give picks on all the Big Ten bowl games, give College Football Playoff predictions (26:00 - 46:30) and answer mailbag questions (46:30 - end).

RELATED: By The Numbers: U-M Owns An All-Time 8-7 Mark Vs. The SEC In Bowl Games

RELATED: Citrus Bowl Preview - A Quick Look

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and Alabama head coach Nick Saban get their first crack at each other on New Year's Day.
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and Alabama head coach Nick Saban get their first crack at each other on New Year's Day. (AP Images)

