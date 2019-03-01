Starting with football, and a bit of behind the scenes winter conditioning …



Michigan’s offensive line took a step forward last year — a huge one — and looks to take another one this year. Some close to it have said this is a huge offseason for senior Mike Onwenu … that he’s the project.

At the same time, it’s the “want to” that really needs to improve, too, according to those closest to it. Onwenu has the physical ability, but he’s going to be pushed hard this spring.

We’ll know in a few weeks where he is once spring ball starts, but they expect to know quickly. The same goes for the defensive line, which has a lot to prove (especially on the interior).

Reports have been positive for this group, but again, those close to it insist they won’t know anything until the pads go on.

That’s the ultimate test — how they’ll hold up against the bigger offensive lines in the Big Ten.