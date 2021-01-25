"We are excited to welcome Ron and his wife, Aamira, and their children into the Michigan Football family.”

“Ron is a high character individual as well as an outstanding coach and mentor,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He displays a lot of energy and enthusiasm for teaching and developing young men and has created lasting relationships with his players.

It's official: Ron Bellamy is Michigan's new wide receivers coach. Bellamy assumes the role after a decade of being one of the state of Michigan’s most successful high school football coaches.

Bellamy completed his 11th year as the head football coach at West Bloomfield High School, capturing the Division 1 state championship with a 41-0 victory over Davison on Saturday (Jan. 23) at Ford Field. Bellamy helped the Lakers program post an 11-1 record in 2020 and secure their first state title.

He led the Lakers to the playoffs in each of the past seven years, including a trip to the Division 1 state finals in 2017 and back-to-back appearances in the regional finals in 2018 and 2019. Bellamy compiled a 76-41 record during his 11 seasons at the helm of the Lakers, and led the program into the playoffs during his final seven seasons. Prior to his arrival, the school only qualified for the playoffs on two occasions.

Bellamy has been instrumental in helping his players achieve their goal of playing collegiate football, helping 165 players earn scholarships, including 50 at the FBS level.

As a student-athlete at Michigan, Bellamy started 25 of the 36 games that he played at wide receiver during his career. He hauled in 67 receptions for 888 yards and nine touchdowns during his career, including 46 catches for 530 yards and five TDs as a senior.

He earned his degree in sport management and communications from Michigan in 2003. After graduating, Bellamy signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He was on the Dolphins practice squad in 2003 and 2004 and spent stints with the Baltimore Ravens (2005) and Detroit Lions (2007-08). Bellamy went on to receive a master’s degree in education from Wayne State in 2011.

A New Orleans, Louisiana, native, Bellamy attended Archbishop Shaw High School. He was a four-year honor roll student that competed in football and track, earning all-district, all-metro, all-state and All-American accolades in both sports.

“I am excited about the opportunity to return to my alma mater as an assistant coach,” Bellamy said. “I look forward to working with Coach Harbaugh and this outstanding staff as we work each day to put the players in the best position to be successful on and off the field.

"Michigan means a great deal to me and my family, and we can’t wait to get to work helping the football program achieve its team goals. I’m coming home again. Go Blue!”

Harbaugh also announced that the program has reached an agreement on contract extensions with Jay Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore. Harbaugh will coach the tight ends and continue to coordinate the special teams units while Moore will shift over and coach the offensive line and assume duties as co-offensive coordinator.

Recently hired alum Mike Hart will coach the running backs and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will work with the wide receivers alongside Bellamy. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will coach the team’s quarterbacks.

Those movements complete the Wolverines’ offensive coaching staff heading into the 2021 season.



