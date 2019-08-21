The veteran guard concluded 2018 as a unanimous second-team All-Big Ten performer, after he started all 13 games at left guard for the Maize and Blue.

In fact, Bredeson started all 13 contests as a sophomore in 2017 as well, and was once again tabbed as a second-team all-conference player from both the coaches and media.

It was revealed on Monday that the senior had been selected as a team captain for the second straight year as well, making him just the 14th Wolverine in school history to hold the honor twice, and the first since linebacker Jake Ryan in 2013 and 2014.

The Wolverines saw three of their players conclude 2018 as AP All-Americans, with linebacker Devin Bush tabbed as a second-teamer and defensive end Chase Winovich and cornerback Lavert Hill pegged as third-teamers.

This year's 2019 preseason edition featured a total of 10 players from the Big Ten, with seven landing on the first-team squad (Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor, Bredeson, Wisconsin redshirt junior center Tyler Biadasz, Purdue sophomore wideout Rondale Moore, Ohio State junior defensive end Chase Young, Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Michigan State senior linebacker Joe Bachie) and three on the second-team unit (Michigan State fifth-year senior defensive end Kenny Willekes, Northwestern redshirt junior linebacker Paddy Fisher and Ohio State senior safety Jordan Fuller).