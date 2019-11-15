He talked about the way the Maize and Blue have cleaned up their turnover problems, while also providing an update on the quarterbacks residing behind senior Shea Patterson on the depth chart.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels addressed the media this week to discuss some pressing topics heading into tomorrow's showdown with MSU.

NEWS: Michigan was a turnover machine early in the season, giving the ball away nine times through its first three games and 13 times through its first six.

The lack of ball security was arguably the most disturbing trend on the entire team, but has been cleaned up in a big way ever since, with the Wolverines only committing one in their last three outings.

MCDANIELS: “We’ve put a focus on it. We’ve emphasized protecting the ball as runners and carrying it properly.

"Players are responsible for the ball, so all credit goes to them when they’ve had it and the way they’ve taken care of it, including the quarterbacks.”

VIEWS: Fumbles were the primary issue early in the year, as both senior quarterback Shea Patterson and the team's stable of running backs had trouble holding onto the ball consistently.

Whatever changes the coaches made in the last few weeks have worked, as the disturbing trend finally seems to have come to an end.

Turnovers oftentimes serve as the great equalizer on the field and can help lesser teams take down more talented ones, and that's nearly what happened in Michigan's double-overtime victory over a bad Army squad on Sept. 7, when it gave the ball away three times.

U-M was one of the best teams in the nation at holding onto the ball last year (just 12 giveaways all season), which is what made the high number of turnovers in September so baffling.

Both the coaches and players deserved plenty of blame for the carelessness, and in like manner, deserve credit for the way it has been shored up.