The Michigan Wolverines’ football team committed 11 turnovers through their first six games of the year, but have only coughed the ball up once in the three contests since. The club has also enjoyed turnover-free outings its last two times out against Notre Dame on Oct. 26 and versus Maryland on Nov. 2, marking the first two affairs of the season that the Wolverines did not give the ball away.

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson has compiled a 12-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. (AP Images)

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson has played a crucial role in the recent decrease in turnovers, having thrown just one interception in the Maize and Blue’s last four games and not having lost a fumble during that span. “He’s done a great job [taking care of the ball], and it has been a focus from the time [offensive coordinator] Coach [Josh] Gattis walked into the building,” quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels exclaimed this afternoon. “The mesh with the running backs, giving it to them and throwing the ball are all huge parts of our system, and Shea has done a good job with it.” The senior suffered an oblique injury in the season-opening 40-21 victory over Middle Tennessee State, and the ailment admittedly bothered him in the ensuing games. Patterson was limited as a runner as a result, never exceeding eight carries in the five tilts from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12. He has eclipsed that mark in two of Michigan’s last three affairs, however, racking up 12 carries for 34 yards in the Oct. 19 loss at Penn State and 11 attempts for two yards in the Oct. 26 destruction of Notre Dame. “I don’t put a lot of focus on it [Patterson’s rushing attempts],” McDaniels revealed. “Our system is built around Shea deciding when to take off and go.

“He makes good yards for us with his legs, and he’s capable of taking off in the passing game. When he does decide to run, it’s a good thing for our offense.” Not even a driving rainstorm slowed down Michigan’s offense when it crushed Notre Dame, 45-14, on Oct. 26, with the Maize and Blue compiling 437 total yards and not allowing the Irish to force any turnovers of their own in the less-than-ideal conditions. U-M had gained a bit of a reputation for being careless with the ball in rainy elements (the 2017 loss to MSU perhaps being the best example, where it gave the ball away five times in heavy rains), but bucked that trend against Notre Dame. “Our guys were excited for that game and for the environment, and I think it showed,” McDaniels recalled. “I don’t think any of us cared what the weather was like, or how bad the rain was. “[I hope the weather is good on Saturday though] only for my wife. For me, whatever it does [is fine], and the same goes for our players.” Weather.com forecasts are projecting a high of 31 degrees this weekend in Ann Arbor, with eight mile-per-hour winds and just a 10 percent chance of precipitation.

More Michigan Football Notes