Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels and special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss their position groups heading into Saturday's rivalry showdown with Michigan State.

McDaniels talked about senior quarterback Shea Patterson and the offense's increased ball security as of late, while Partridge focused on his special teams and how they'll have to be on high alert for any trickeration MSU may throw their way.