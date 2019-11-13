The Michigan Wolverines football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) is ranked at No. 14 in both the AP and the Coaches poll after week 11 in college football. The final three games with Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State will be crucial in determining U-M's postseason fate. The Wolverines are bowl eligible with 7 wins already, but where they end up will be decided by how they finish the season.

Here's where several national publications have projected for where U-M will end up come bowl season:

• Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, 7 PM on ESPN)

• Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ESPN)

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Washington in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, 8 PM on Fox Sports 1)

• Bill Bender, Sporting News

Michigan vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl

• Brett McMurphy, Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

• Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Michigan vs. Missouri in the Gator Bowl

• Stewart Mandel, The Athletic

Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ABC)