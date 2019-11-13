Michigan Wolverines Bowl Game Projections After Week 11
The Michigan Wolverines football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) is ranked at No. 14 in both the AP and the Coaches poll after week 11 in college football. The final three games with Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State will be crucial in determining U-M's postseason fate. The Wolverines are bowl eligible with 7 wins already, but where they end up will be decided by how they finish the season.
Here's where several national publications have projected for where U-M will end up come bowl season:
• Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, 7 PM on ESPN)
• Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Bonagura: Michigan vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ESPN)
Schlabach: Michigan vs. Washington in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, 8 PM on Fox Sports 1)
• Stewart Mandel, The Athletic
Michigan vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ABC)
