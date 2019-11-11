A dialed-in Harbaugh joined his "Inside Michigan Football" radio show Monday night with host Jon Jansen to look ahead at the rivalry game with MSU.

Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) are coming off of a bye week and heading into a matchup with in-state rival Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten).

U-M used the bye week for a wide variety of things.

"We got a lot done — practices, weight lifting, some recruiting and also some time with our families," Harbaugh said of the bye. "We wanted to stay sharp and wanted to get a head start on Michigan State. I think we have a good plan going right now and now we're practicing it and refining it."

Harbaugh is 2-2 against the Spartans in his tenure. Going into his fifth game in the rivalry, he certainly knows how important this game is.

"This is the state championship game ... It’s a big game and one that we want to be really prepared for," he said. "It’s going to be very physical.

"It’s a big game, you play for a trophy. It’s the equivalent of a state championship. They want it, we want it. It doesn’t matter what anybody did last week or the previous nine weeks. Now it’s this game. Physicality, tackling, blocking, ball security and playing well are at a premium in a game like this."

Harbaugh said that U-M must be ready to play against a very good Spartan defense.

"Michigan State has a heck of a good defense," Harbaugh said. "It's been consistently good every year and all year."

On offense, MSU racked up 526 total yards last week in a 37-34 loss at home to Illinois. The Spartans squandered a 28-3 lead in the game.

"We’re going to have to be good this week," Harbaugh said. "This is an offense that can run the ball, they can throw the ball. They put up a lot of yards last week against Illinois — over 300 in the first half and over 500 in the game.

"[MSU senior quarterback Brian Lewerke has been behind center many times. He’s taken a lot of snaps. He’s very experienced and he’s got some real weapons to throw the ball to. [Cody] White is an exceptional receiver. Also, there’s some new offensive linemen that were playing for Michigan State last week and I thought that they played well."

Shifting focus back to his team, the head coach talked about first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and assessed his coaching after nine games.

"I’ve seen him develop very well," Harbaugh said. "He’s got the full respect of the players and the coaches. He works extremely hard at it. I think he’s doing a heck of a job. He does a really good job game planning and is really decisive in the play calling."

On the other side of the ball, Harbaugh has a group that seems to be playing inspired defense, especially when stopping the opponent's run game.

"[Defensive coordinator] Don Brown has got the unit playing at a really high level and there’s a lot of pride when it comes to our defense in stopping the run."

Speaking of Brown, Harbaugh had great things to say about being around him and coaching with him. Brown is in the middle of his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for Harbaugh's crew.

"Don is great," Harbaugh said. "He’s a really hard worker. He’s really intense. I’m inspired as a coach of being around him all the time.

"We call him the oldest grad assistant in football. Not only is he the defensive coordinator, but he’s drawing the cards, too. He draws probably 150 to 200 cards per practice.

"He doesn’t have an office. His office is in the defensive staff room. He is, at all times, in that chair. If you want to find Don Brown, he’s going to be in that defensive staff room."

Senior middle linebacker Jordan Glasgow is one that has impressed Harbaugh throughout the season.

"We’ve felt the entire year that Jordan Glasgow is one of our best players," Harbaugh said. "You could make an argument that he could be our best player because he is always around the football.

"He’s a relentless guy. I don’t think he’s ever missed a game or a practice. I don’t think he’s ever even complained about being sore. Not a minute’s grief has been given. And, he’s doing all of this while getting ready to graduate from the Ross School of Business. Sometimes it doesn’t even seem human, the things that he does and is able to accomplish. It’s a real dedication and a real relentless pursuit of excellence that I see from him."



