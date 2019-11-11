In February, it was announced that senior running back Chris Evans was not with the Michigan Wolverines football team for the 2019 season. At that time, U-M Associate Athletic Director for Football Communications Dave Ablauf said, "Chris Evans is not a member of the football team at this time. Privacy laws prohibit us from commenting further." Evans tweeted that it was an academic issue that would hold him out of football.

I am going through some academic issues right now. I’m working through it now. I will still continue my career at the University of Michigan ! #GoBlue — Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) February 5, 2019

Michigan Wolverines running back Chris Evans will likely be reinstated to the team in January. (USA Today Sports Images)

In a Nov. 7 Tweet, Evans seemed to hint at the possibility of returning to the football field for U-M in 2020.

Today, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Evans is on track to be reinstated to the team in the school's winter term, starting in January. "When he gets back in school, he will be able to participate fully in football again," Harbaugh said at Monday's press conference. "My understanding is that he had a productive, scheduled meeting to see if he would be reinstated back into school. My understanding is that he will be [back in school] for the winter term. We'll welcome him back to the football team."

Chris Evans will be reinstated to the football team in January. pic.twitter.com/Jt3oxTrbQG — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 11, 2019

When Evans returns for the 2020 season, he will be a fifth-year senior. He has made an impact in the backfield since his first game as a Wolverine, where he had 8 rushes for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 2016 season opener against Hawaii. Evans has rushed for 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns on 344 carries in his career at U-M. He has also 40 receptions for 392 yards and 2 touchdowns. Evans was an All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches) in 2017 when he generated a total of 842 all-purpose yards (685 rushing yards) and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.

