Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his father, Jack, discussed fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow extensively on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, in light of the recent news that he had been named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award (given to the nation's top linebacker). Jim Harbaugh also provided a brief lookahead to this weekend's Michigan State game, while also recapping the Wolverines' bye week.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will host MSU this Saturday at noon for the first time since 2002. (AP Images)

Jim Harbaugh, on Michigan's bye Week:

"Our team lifted and practice, and the coaches recruited and watched games on Friday night. Players spent time with their families over the weekend. "Everybody was back for practice today and is on high alert for this Saturday's ball game."

Jim Harbaugh, on Jordan Glasgow Being Named a Semifinalist for the Butkus Award:

"I bet his brothers were probably on some of those watch lists — Graham maybe on the Outland. I'm the biggest Jordan Glasgow fan on the planet outside of his parents. "We talk about him as one of, if not, the best football player on the team, and he's also graduating from the Ross School of Business. "He does everything right and not one minute of grief has ever been given from Jordan Glasgow. He's never missed practice and has never complained about soreness. "It's machine-like and is an iron will. He has it all and is a football player, as Jack Harbaugh would say. "Good job for the Butkus award — it's oftentimes about who gets the most press or the best preseason candidates, but someone is watching the tape and it's great to hear. "Jordan is a great example of will, persistence and work ethic. "He is always around the ball. In spring practice, he always showed up around it and that's why we thought he was one of our best players. "He comes in early every day saying he needs his reps, because he has a class that conflicts with a meeting, so he has [defensive coordinator] Don Brown personally go through all his reps to make up for the time he'll miss."

Jack Harbaugh, Discussing Jordan Glasgow:

"They do their homework when they pick the semifinalists for this award. He's somewhat of a hybrid linebacker doing everything a linebacker could hope to do. "Jordan had two older brothers at 280 and 300 pounds, and he comes along at 180 pounds thinking he won't fit in in a physical mold, but willed himself to play at a level where he wouldn't be denied."

Jim Harbaugh, With a Brief Preview of MSU:

"Preparation is at its highest and we're on high alert for fakes, trickery and deception on special teams, offense and defense. "[Our goal is] to be lulled into nothing, and to be on high alert."

Jack Harbaugh, Recalling a Bo Schembechler/MSU Story:

"Every year during MSU week of my seven years here, Bo [Schembechler] would share his first story of this week [from 1969]. "He'd always talk about beating Ohio State, but took Michigan State lightly ... the biggest mistake he ever made. "For seven straight years, he shared that with the team with numbing repetition, never to make that mistake again."

Jack Harbaugh, Recapping a Western Kentucky Reunion he Attended: