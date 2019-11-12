The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 12
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Creighton
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 6:30 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2019
#BEATSTATE
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿____|
\ (• •) /
{ }
---
| | pic.twitter.com/CQmmPeE9gz
It’s officially #BeatState week. #GoBlue | #NewCoverPhoto ✔️ pic.twitter.com/QmTtLNrTix— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2019
〽️❄️ pic.twitter.com/IGHrcWxkiO— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 12, 2019
When Fall meets Winter… #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Wqv3pFBfUY— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 11, 2019
The Wolverines are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 and HOSTING Bowling Green!!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/MHwoFlXPNG— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 11, 2019
Today, we honor and thank those who have served our nation.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 11, 2019
Thank you. 〽️🇺🇸#VeteransDay | #MGoTroops pic.twitter.com/swai00xDSr
Senior OL Andrew Vastardis (@AndrewV68) recently began gathering his teammates -- and others with @UMichAthletics -- for weekly visits to Ann Arbor's VA Hospital.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2019
Today, we thank you all for your service. #VeteransDay | #MGoTroops 〽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aQfrKpcZ6T
#BeatState Week began with a big COMEBACK WIN for @umichsoccer in the #B1G Tourney Quarterfinals!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 11, 2019
With the win, Michigan advances to the semifinals on Friday, when they will take on Penn State at 4 p.m.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Z5s7sxQa4w
Wolverines are headed to Louisville this week, will face the No. 4 seed Cardinals in the #NCAAFH first round. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zn6ZYiFylA— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) November 11, 2019
It's safe to say Aidan Hutchinson knows the Michigan-MSU rivalry well. pic.twitter.com/Gu1rG3x5V5— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 11, 2019
"If you ask any Sparty fan what a Michigan fan is all about, they're going to say we're arrogant and that we think that we're better than them... and we are."— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2019
"Divided We Stand: Michigan vs. Michigan State" premieres this Thursday at 11pm ET on FS1pic.twitter.com/J7meBhwLRX
His first time being able to recognize snow😭❄️ pic.twitter.com/SU9PChAetK— Mama Jay🧡 (@jaylabrenae) November 12, 2019
All approved for Belleville vs. West Bloomfield. Man, what a loaded game. Will see Michigan commits @makaripaige, @CWheeler__ and @AndreSeldonjr and a number of top targets. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 11, 2019
Whether its dropping dimes or draining 3's, @umichwbball made it look easy this weekend 🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/kVvUNQ4wA8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 11, 2019
"Throw out the records -- there's a cliche you can use when you play this type of game." @CoachJim4UM knows anything can happen when rivals square off, as they will when Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Yl1neDHVHM— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2019
Expect it all.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 11, 2019
Jim Harbaugh knows every position group needs to be ready for anything when facing Mark Dantonio and Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/F3w9xStq8V
Prayers up 🙏 for Cassius & his family https://t.co/ZRKjfpvUjC— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 11, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Jim Harbaugh On Last Year's MSU Pregame, More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Aidan Hutchinson Understands The Michigan Vs. MSU Rivalry Better Than Most
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: 2020 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 2.0
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Chris Evans To Be Reinstated In January, Josh Ross Likely To Redshirt
• Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: Michigan To Reinstate RB Chris Evans For 2020 Season
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook