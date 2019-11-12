News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 12

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Creighton

Sport: Men's Basketball

When: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1


Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Throw out the records. There's a cliche you can use when you play this type of game."
— Jim Harbaugh, on the Michigan-MSU rivalry

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Jim Harbaugh On Last Year's MSU Pregame, More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Aidan Hutchinson Understands The Michigan Vs. MSU Rivalry Better Than Most

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: 2020 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 2.0

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Chris Evans To Be Reinstated In January, Josh Ross Likely To Redshirt

Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: Michigan To Reinstate RB Chris Evans For 2020 Season

