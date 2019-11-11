Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met the media Monday and was asked about the pregame shenanigans from last year’s MSU game and more. We tackle his thoughts in News & Views format …

NEWS: Junior linebacker Josh Ross is recovering from a lower body injury but has played in only three games this year. He’ll redshirt and play in only one more game this season, if possible, while redshirt freshman Cam McGrone and fifth-year senior Jordan Glasgow continue to start.

HARBAUGH: “Cam’s starting, but Josh is being prepared to play when we feel like he’s most needed … if one of the two ‘backers inside will not be able to start or finish a game. We’re preparing him for when we need him the most. We’re trying to get that one game to be the game we need him to play in.”

VIEWS: What a luxury this is given Ross’ stellar play last year and earlier this season. Folks have forgotten he earned some All-Big Ten honors last year, only because McGrone and Glasgow have made them forget, but the thought of Ross and McGrone playing next to each other for two years after this one should excite Michigan fans.

