It was announced this afternoon that redshirt sophomore cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was in the NCAA transfer portal, despite the fact it was reported on March 22 he had medically retired from football.

According to a tweet from Nick Baumgardner of The Detroit Free Press, however, a Michigan spokesman said this evening that St-Juste had not been medically cleared to play at Michigan.

He will now seek a transfer and have three years of eligibility remaining at another school.

St-Juste came to U-M as a four-star cornerback from Quebec, Canada, and played in all 12 games (primarily on special teams) as a freshman in 2017, before missing the entire 2018 campaign with an undisclosed injury.



The 6-3, 196-pounder would have been expected to compete for playing time on defense in 2019, behind the likes of senior Lavert Hill and junior Ambry Thomas, and potentially redshirt freshman Vincent Gray.