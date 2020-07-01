Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson (86 rec., 1,318 yards, 13 TD), Penn State’s KJ Hamler (56 rec., 904 yards, 8 TD) and Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus (59 rec., 901 yards, 7 TD) may be gone, but the Big Ten will not have a talent deficiency in the wide receiver department this season. The conference returns three wideouts who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last season. Ohio State’s best receiver is not one of them. Neither is Rondale Moore, who led the Big Ten with 114 catches and 1,258 receiving yards as a true freshman in 2018 before his sophomore season was cut short.

So ranking who will be the top 10 wide receivers in the Big Ten this season is no easy task.

This is the third edition of my series in which I rank who will be the best 10 players in the Big Ten at each position in 2020. The first edition listed the quarterbacks. The second edition listed the running backs. This week, I list the wide receivers. To be clear, this is not a ranking of the best returning wide receivers based on last season’s performances. Rather, this is a projection of the wide receivers who will stand out, taking into consideration depth charts, schemes and schedules.

June 17th: Quarterbacks

June 24th: Running Backs

July 1st: Wide Receivers

July 8th: Tight Ends

July 15th: Offensive Tackles

July 22nd: Interior Offensive Linemen

July 29th: Defensive Tackles

August 5th: Defensive Ends

August 12th: Linebackers

August 19th: Cornerbacks

August 26th: Safeties

Will the reigning Big Ten’s Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman grab the No. 1 spot or will Ohio State’s Chris Olave explode to the top spot? Will Moore reclaim his title as the conference’s best receiver after recovering from his injury and how will that affect the 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year in David Bell? And will Michigan finally chuck it enough to Nico Collins to make him a threat (and more than just a deep threat) to top this list?

On that note, let’s unveil who will be the top 10 wide receivers the Big Ten in 2020.