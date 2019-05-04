Redshirt junior quarterback Brandon Peters has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and will have two years of eligibility to play at another school.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed the Indiana native was fourth on Michigan's depth chart at the start of spring, behind senior Shea Patterson, redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Joe Milton.

Peters came to U-M as a four-star prospect, and after redshirting in 2016 as a freshman, started four of the six games he played in the following year, throwing for 672 yards, four touchdowns and two picks.

His role was diminished in a big way this past season, however, with Patterson winning the starting job and McCaffrey and Milton serving as his backups. As a result, Peters played in just four games in 2018 and only attempted two passes.

His departure leaves Michigan with four scholarship quarterbacks on its roster — the aforementioned trio, along with freshman Cade McNamara.