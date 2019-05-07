Former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke once decided to forgo recruiting a quarterback in the 2012 class because Shane Morris, the fourth-ranked pro-style quarterback prospect in the 2013 class, had already verbally committed to the Wolverines. Hoke also made this decision despite that the only signal-caller who chose Michigan in the 2011 class was Russell Bellomy, a low three-star who switched his pledge from Purdue at the last minute.

Hoke put all of his eggs in one quarterback basket. He thought that, because he had landed a top quarterback prospect, U-M was set at the position for the next three to four years.

It was an incredulous notion then. It would be even more incredulous notion now.

Jim Harbaugh has ensured that Michigan is no longer in such a predicament.