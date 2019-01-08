Michigan Wolverines Football: Breaking Down Coaching Turnover
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!Ohio State has now hired two assistants from the defense it lit up in N...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news