We take a closer look at each individual matchup in this weekend's Michigan/Michigan State game, and explain which team has the advantage in every area.

The Michigan rushing attack put on an absolute show last week against Wisconsin, racking up 320 yards, including 105 from senior running back Karan Higdon.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson also chipped in 90 of his own and provided a rushing element we hadn't yet seen from him.

U-M's 320 ground yards were its most against a ranked opponent since compiling 341 on No. 19 Illinois in 2000.

Junior running back Chris Evans also returned from injury and carried five times for 18 yards.

While the runners themselves obviously deserve credit, the offensive line was the story.

They played their best game of the year, and continue to make substantial improvements under first-year position coach Ed Warinner.

"You’re seeing the benefits of his simplification," former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene said on Chris Balas' Sunday podcast. "It means you only have two pass protections and just a few things you have to do out of your stance.

"You get good at it instead of doing 15 different things average. Simplification is a good thing for linemen — it’s easier for the coaching staff to build off of that, and Warinner is doing a nice job with them.”

"They’re getting better up front," longtime Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon chimed in on John Borton's Thursday podcast. "They still aren’t controlling the line of scrimmage the way I'd like to see, but I’m somebody who looks at everything and gets upset when they don’t do it perfectly.

"The fact is they’re beginning to the run the ball and control it with the ground game. When you put together control of the football and a defense playing like they are, it's resulting in a team effort.”

It won't be easy going up against MSU's front seven, though, which actually ranks as the best unit in the nation against the run, allowing just 62.3 yards per game (including 2.3 per carry).

It's a veteran group made up of defensive line starters redshirt juniors Kenny Willekes and Raequan Williams, junior Mike Panasiuk and sophomore Jacub Panasiuk, along with senior Andrew Dowell, redshirt junior Tyriq Thompson and junior Joe Bachie at the linebacker spots.

Sixth-year senior Jon Reschke, redshirt sophomore Brandon Randle and sophomore Antjuan Simmons will also be mixed in at linebacker, while fifth-year senior Gerald Owens, redshirt sophomore Naquan Jones and redshirt freshman Jack Camper will also be rotated in on the defensive line.

Penn State gashed the unit for 205 yards last week, but prior to that, no team had rushed for more than 63 yards all year on them. On top of that, four of MSU's six opponents have averaged 1.5 yards per carry or fewer.

On the flip side, Michigan has accumulated 171 yards or more in every game, with the lone exception being the season-opening loss at Notre Dame (only tallied 58).

This phase is 'strength on strength' in a lot of ways, and should basically be viewed as a tossup.

Advantage: Michigan State