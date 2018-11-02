We break down every phase of this weekend's Penn State/Michigan game, and reveal which team has the edge in every area.

This phase begins and ends with senior running back Karan Higdon, and whether or not the offensive line can continue its uphill trajectory.

Higdon has actually solidified himself as one of the best backs in the country — at least statistically. His 118.7 yards per game are the eighth most in college football, and he is just two consecutive 100-yard efforts away from tying Mike Hart's school record of eight straight set in 2007.

"If Higdon gets 25 or 30 touches, he's going to be productive," former U-M defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen said on John Borton's podcast today. "I wouldn't be surprised to see a more conservative approach from Michigan where they try and beat Penn State down with the run.

"I think they'll run to open up the pass, because there's no reason to take risks against this PSU team — just stick with what's been working."

The offensive line deserves plenty of credit for Higdon's success as well.

They don't even resemble the group that put on a dismal performance in the season-opening loss at Notre Dame, and have actually transformed themselves into a formidable group under the tutelage of first-year coach Ed Warinner.

"[Fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann] Bushell-Beatty is playing the best football of his career," former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene said on Chris Balas' Wednesday podcast. "[Redshirt junior left tackle Jon] Runyan is playing out of position at tackle, but he's gotten so much better over there as well. You can see it by the aggression he shows, and it's obvious the technique is becoming second nature to him, while the aggressiveness becomes first nature.

"[Junior left guard Ben] Bredeson is also playing his best and most aggressive football. I still haven't seen [junior right guard] Mike Onwenu get to that aggressive level yet, and I want to see it so badly, because it'll be a violent thing when it does occur.

"You can see the confidence from [sophomore center] Cesar Ruiz, meanwhile. He's figuring out how to be more cat-like in there when he needs to be, and he's trying to put people in the ground — he gives those guys a certain look when he does, and wants to do it again and again. Ruiz is coming along nicely."

Bushell-Beatty actually left the MSU contest with injury in the fourth quarter, so his status will be something to keep an eye on this Saturday — if he is unable to go, expect redshirt freshman Andrew Stueber to get the start.



Head coach Jim Harbaugh, meanwhile, praised Penn State's defensive line in particular throughout the week, and while it has several individuals who are posting impressive numbers, the run defense as a whole has not been good.

It ranks 68th nationally, allowing 161.3 yards per game, and has let three different teams (Pittsburgh, Illinois and Indiana) rush for at least 224 yards on it.

The unit has been better as of late, though, limiting three of its last four opponents to a 3.6-yard per carry average or less.

Sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has quickly developed into one of the best defensive linemen in the conference, leading the league in tackles for loss (12.5) and tying for third in sacks (six).

He'll be joined by a trio of redshirt junior starters on the line in end Shareef Miller, and tackles Robert Windsor and Kevin Givens.

The Nittany Lions will employ a deep defensive line rotation that includes redshirt sophomores Shaka Toney, Antonio Shelton, Shane Simmons, Ellison Jordan and Daniel Joseph, along with redshirt freshman Fred Hansard and freshman P.J. Mustipher.

The starting linebackers are a veteran trio made up of fifth-year senior Koa Farmer, redshirt junior Jan Johnson and junior Cam Brown.

Freshman linebacker Micah Parsons actually leads the team in tackles (43), however, and will obviously see plenty of action, along with redshirt freshman Ellis Brooks.

While the front seven has had its issues at times stopping opposing rushing attacks, it has done an excellent job recording stops behind the line of scrimmage, as its 65 tackles for loss are tied for the ninth most in the nation.

On the flip side, Michigan ranks a respectable 43rd in TFLs allowed.

Considering the way Higdon has been running as of late and the mission he appears to be on, it's difficult not to give Michigan the edge here.

Advantage: Michigan