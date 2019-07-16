Michigan Wolverines Football: Bruce Feldman Discusses Josh Gattis
New Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been the talk of the offseason for Michigan.
The Athletic national college football reporter Bruce Feldman wrote a story this summer on the hire of Gattis and through his reporting, Feldman said he found out a lot of new details about Gattis.
Feldman thought that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh went with Gattis because of the positive reviews he received about Gattis.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
“I just think people that Jim Harbaugh trusts were in his ear saying this guy is different than other candidates out there and we can’t afford to lose him, much less to somebody in our own division,” Feldman told the Wolverine. Just the fact that he had the opportunity and to make such a bold swipe where there wasn’t a sit down or an interview. He was like I believe this is my guy because people I trust very deeply are telling me these things about this guy.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news