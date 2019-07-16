New Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been the talk of the offseason for Michigan.

The Athletic national college football reporter Bruce Feldman wrote a story this summer on the hire of Gattis and through his reporting, Feldman said he found out a lot of new details about Gattis.

Feldman thought that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh went with Gattis because of the positive reviews he received about Gattis.



