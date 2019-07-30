Earlier this summer, The Athletic’s college football reporter Bruce Feldman released his “State of the Program” article on the Michigan Wolverines.

In talking with The Wolverine, Feldman thinks that the Wolverines can have a successful season because of the talent that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has returning in 2019.

“They have such a great [offensive] line and that’s such a great building block,” Feldman told The Wolverine.” They have a lot of experience back. We’ll see how it’s going to be in the run game. [Josh] Gattis talked very confidently about what they’ve got. He’s excited about [freshman running back Zach] Charbonnet, he’s excited about [Christian] Turner and I think those are good pieces.”