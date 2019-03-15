Videos: Departing Wolverines Discuss Pro Day Workouts And NFL Futures
Several departing Michigan players — and former quarterback Wilton Speight — met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall following their respective Pro Day activities in Glick Fieldhouse.
Scouts and representatives from numerous NFL teams were in the building to watch the former Wolverine athletes work out, and by the sounds of it, everything went incredibly well.
We have all their videos below, with each player discussing how the morning went, the advice they've received from NFL teams and what the next step is for them in the draft process.
Devin Bush
Rashan Gary
Zach Gentry
Karan Higdon
Tyree Kinnel
David Long
Andrew Robinson
Wilton Speight
Chase Winovich
---
