Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan defeated Florida, 41-35, in the Capital one Bowl on Jan. 1, 2008, in what was former head coach Lloyd Carr's final game. AP Images

Michigan is no stranger to facing the SEC in bowl games, especially in recent years. In fact, the Wolverines have been matched up with a team from the Southeastern Conference in six of their last nine postseason contests, including this Saturday's showdown with Florida in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Gators are an especially familiar opponent for the Maize and Blue, with this weekend's outing marking the third time in four years the two programs will have faced each other. The series has been owned by Michigan, who holds an impressive 4-0 all-time record against the squad from Gainesville, with the first meeting occurring in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2003 (a 38-30 U-M win). Here's a closer look at each of the Maize and Blue's 14 all-time bowl matchups with SEC foes:

Michigan Against the SEC in Bowl Games Date Opponent Bowl Result Jan. 2, 1984 Auburn Sugar Bowl L, 9-7 Jan. 2, 1988 Alabama Hall of Fame Bowl W, 28-24 Jan. 1, 1991 Ole Miss Gator Bowl W, 35-3 Jan. 1, 1997 Alabama Outback Bowl L, 17-14 Jan. 1, 1999 Arkansas Citrus Bowl W, 45-31 Jan. 1, 2000 Alabama Orange Bowl W, 35-34 Jan. 1, 2001 Auburn Citrus Bowl W, 31-28 Jan. 1, 2002 Tennessee Citrus Bowl L, 45-17 Jan. 1, 2003 Florida Outback Bowl W, 38-30 Jan. 1, 2008 Florida Capital one Bowl W, 41-35 Jan. 1, 2011 Mississippi State Gator Bowl L, 52-14 Jan. 1, 2013 Outback Bowl South Carolina L, 33-28 Jan. 1, 2016 Florida Citrus Bowl W, 41-7 Jan. 1, 2018 South Carolina Outback Bowl L, 26-19

Believe it or not, U-M first postseason clash with an SEC club didn't occur until Jan. 2, 1984, when it fell to Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan had been to 14 bowl games prior to its affair with the Tigers in 1984, but 11 of the 14 were Rose Bowls, and the other three included appearances in the Orange, Gator and Bluebonnet Bowls. Michigan regularly began facing clubs from the Southeastern Conference in the '90s and early 2000s, and enjoyed plenty of success against them during that era. From the Jan. 2, 1988, win over Alabama until the Jan. 1, 2008, victory over Florida, the Wolverines put together a fabulous 7-2 record against the SEC, with the only two losses coming to a 10-3 Alabama squad in 1997 and an 11-2 Tennessee club in 2002. Since Lloyd Carr's 41-35 defeat of the Gators in his final game as a collegiate head coach on Jan. 1, 2008, however, the tides have swung a bit. Michigan is just 1-3 in its last four postseason outings against the SEC (all since Jan. 1, 2011), with Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke and Jim Harbaugh each having picked up a single loss. The one win in that span, however, belongs to Harbaugh, when his debut 2015 Maize and Blue squad annihilated the Gators, 41-7, in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016. Harbaugh reached the 10-win plateau at Michigan this season for the third time in his four years at the helm, but has yet to cross that barrier. He will have a chance to do so on Saturday. It should be noted, however, that the Maize and Blue have won at least 10 games three times in a four-year span for the first time since 1997-99, when it went 12-0, 10-3 and 10-2, respectively.

By the Numbers: Florida vs. Michigan