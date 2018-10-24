Ticker
By The Numbers: A Closer Look At Michigan's Incredible Defensive Statistics

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan surrendered just 94 yards to Michigan State on Saturday, including 15 on the ground.
Lon Horwedel

Michigan's defense was expected to be even better than last year's unit (which finished third nationally), and so far it has lived up to the hype.

It got off to a bit of a slow start in 2018 (allowed 276.3 yards per game through the first three contests), but has found its groove over the last month or so, yielding just 186.2 per outing in the five since.

The smothering performances as of late has vaulted the Wolverine defense to either at or near the top of the country in almost every important statistical category.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Michigan's 2018 Defensive Statistics
Statistic Number National Rank

Yards allowed per game

220

1st

Points allowed per game

14.4

6th

Rushing yards allowed per game

97.1

7th

Passing yards allowed per game

122.9

1st

Opponent yards per rush

2.8

9th

Passing completion percentage allowed

47.5

1st

Opponent yards per pass attempt

4.8

2nd

Opponent quarterback rating

90.8

1st

Yards per play allowed

3.7

1st

Plays of 10 yards or more surrendered

62

3rd

Tackles for loss per game

7.6

23rd

Sacks per game

3

18th
