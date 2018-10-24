By The Numbers: A Closer Look At Michigan's Incredible Defensive Statistics
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan's defense was expected to be even better than last year's unit (which finished third nationally), and so far it has lived up to the hype.
It got off to a bit of a slow start in 2018 (allowed 276.3 yards per game through the first three contests), but has found its groove over the last month or so, yielding just 186.2 per outing in the five since.
The smothering performances as of late has vaulted the Wolverine defense to either at or near the top of the country in almost every important statistical category.
|Statistic
|Number
|National Rank
|
Yards allowed per game
|
220
|
1st
|
Points allowed per game
|
14.4
|
6th
|
Rushing yards allowed per game
|
97.1
|
7th
|
Passing yards allowed per game
|
122.9
|
1st
|
Opponent yards per rush
|
2.8
|
9th
|
Passing completion percentage allowed
|
47.5
|
1st
|
Opponent yards per pass attempt
|
4.8
|
2nd
|
Opponent quarterback rating
|
90.8
|
1st
|
Yards per play allowed
|
3.7
|
1st
|
Plays of 10 yards or more surrendered
|
62
|
3rd
|
Tackles for loss per game
|
7.6
|
23rd
|
Sacks per game
|
3
|
18th
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news