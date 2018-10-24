Michigan's defense was expected to be even better than last year's unit (which finished third nationally), and so far it has lived up to the hype.

It got off to a bit of a slow start in 2018 (allowed 276.3 yards per game through the first three contests), but has found its groove over the last month or so, yielding just 186.2 per outing in the five since.

The smothering performances as of late has vaulted the Wolverine defense to either at or near the top of the country in almost every important statistical category.