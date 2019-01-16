TheWolverine.com

The scholarship roster breaks down as follows:

With Michigan's 2018 season in the rearview mirror and most of the 2019 class signed, it's a little easier to see how the roster shapes up for next season. Michigan is currently committed to having 94 scholarship players on the roster next season, which means they are technically six over the limit right now. There are still a few moving parts surrounding that number but that's how it shakes out as of Jan. 16, 2019.

* - Note: Ulizio is currently in the transfer portal but has not made a decision on where he'll play next fall

^ - Note: Indicates a former walk-on who is now on scholarship

* - Note: Johnson and Pesek-Hickson haven't been formally introduced by Michigan but it's believed Johnson's letter of intent is indeed in as he was recognized by U-M as an Under Armour All-American

Gentry would've been a fifth-year senior; Bush, Gary and Long true seniors; Solomon and Samuels true juniors; Singleton, Hudson and Taylor redshirt sophomores had they stayed.

• Since the start of the 2018 season Michigan has lost nine players to attrition. Linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback David Long, defensive lineman Rashan Gary and tight end Zach Gentry all declared early for the NFL. Defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon transferred to Tennessee, linebacker Drew Singleton transferred to Rutgers, running back Kurt Taylor transferred to Iowa Central Community College and offensive/defensive lineman James Hudson transferred to Cincinnati. Running back O'maury Samuels was dismissed from the program for his involvement in a domestic violence case.

Speaking of attrition, we went back and calculated how many players from head coach Jim Harbaugh's first four recruiting classes (not including transfers) that are either still around or played all of their football at Michigan. An unofficial rule of thumb is keeping somewhere between 3/5 or 2/3 of the class intact throughout is pretty solid.

2015: 7 of 14 (50.0 percent)

- Tight end Tyrone Wheatley (Stony Brook), cornerback Keith Washington (West Virginia), quarterback Alex Malzone (Miami (Ohio)), kicker Andrew David (TCU) transferred to other schools.

- Defensive end Shelton Johnson left the football program for undisclosed reasons and doesn't appear to be playing anywhere else.

- Safety Brian Cole was dismissed from Michigan's football program and ended up at East Mississippi Community College for a year before enrolling at Mississippi State. He will be a fifth-year senior for the Bulldogs in 2019.

- Offensive lineman Grant Newsome suffered a horrendous knee injury as a true sophomore and had to medically retire from football.

2016: 20 of 29 (69.0 percent)

- Tight end Devin Asiasi (UCLA), wide receiver Eddie McDoom (South Florida), wide receiver Kekoa Crawford (California) all transferred to other schools.

- Linebacker Elysse Mbem-Bosse ran into several legal issues while at Michigan and was dismissed from the university.

- Running back Kareem Walker ran out of chances at Michigan and and was dismissed from the football team. He played for one season at Fort Scott Community College and is now on the roster at Mississippi State.

- Wide receiver Nate Johnson spent four days in jail due to a domestic dispute and was dismissed from Michigan. He landed at Arizona Western College for one year. His current football status is unknown.

- Wide receiver Ahmir Mitchell was dismissed from Michigan's football program after repeatedly breaking team rules and wound up at Rutgers. He tore his ACL during his first year there and was ultimately kicked off the team there as well. This past year he was at Fort Scott Community College. His football status for 2019 is unknown.

- Running back Kingston Davis left the Michigan football program and spent one season at East Mississippi Community College. From there he wound up at UAB but was suspended indefinitely. His football future is unknown.

- Linebacker Dytarious Johnson never qualified at Michigan and never signed a letter of intent with the Wolverines. He spent 2016 at a prep school and wound up at Eastern Illinois where he'll start in 2019 as a junior.

2017: 21 of 29 (72.4 percent)

- Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon (Tennessee), linebacker Drew Singleton (Rutgers), defensive lineman Deron Irving-Bey (Central Michigan), offensive lineman James Hudson (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Ja'Raymond Hall (Central Michigan), running back Kurt Taylor (Iowa Central Community College) all transferred to other schools.

- Defensive end Corey Malone-Hatcher dealt with a pretty serious injury as a senior in high school and never received medial clearance once at Michigan. He was forced to medically retire before ever taking a snap in a U-M uniform.

- Running back O'maury Samuels was involved in a domestic dispute and dismissed from the Michigan football program.

2018: 19 of 19 (100 percent)