By The Numbers: Michigan-OSU Meet For 22nd Time As Top-10 Foes
Throughout the storied history of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, the two programs have met 21 times when both schools are ranked in college football's top-10, with Saturday's meeting being the 22nd.
Though the hated rivals first met in 1897 and have faced off every year since 1918, it's important to note that college football's AP poll wasn't introduced until 1936.
With that in mind, Michigan and Ohio State have played at least once in every decade since the '40s as top-10 squads, including seven times in the 1970s.
The occurrences have lessened in recent years (2016, 2006 and 2003 have been the most recent three), but the fact that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet for the second time in three years as top-10 clubs suggests the rivalry is once again reverting back to its old ways.
Big Ten titles have frequently been at stake, and the winner of Saturday's game will be rewarded with a trip to the Big Ten championship to face Northwestern.
Here is a closer look at all the top-10 matchups between the Maize and Blue and Buckeyes, dating all the way back to the initial one in 1942.
|Year
|Result
|Location
|
2016
|
No. 2 Ohio State def. No. 3 Michigan, 30-27
|
Columbus
|
2006
|
No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 2 Michigan, 42-39
|
Columbus
|
2003
|
No. 5 Michigan def. No. 4 Ohio State, 35-21
|
Ann Arbor
|
1997
|
No. 1 Michigan def. No. 4 Ohio State, 20-14
|
Ann Arbor
|
1986
|
No. 6 Michigan def. No. 7 Ohio State, 26-24
|
Columbus
|
1983
|
No. 8 Michigan def. No. 10 Ohio State, 24-21
|
Ann Arbor
|
1980
|
No. 10 Michigan def. No. 5 Ohio State, 9-3
|
Columbus
|
1977
|
No. 5 Michigan def. No. 4 Ohio State, 14-6
|
Ann Arbor
|
1976
|
No. 4 Michigan def. No. 8 Ohio State, 22-0
|
Columbus
|
1975
|
No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan, 21-14
|
Ann Arbor
|
1974
|
No. 3 Ohio State def. No. 2 Michigan, 12-10
|
Columbus
|
1973
|
The result was a 10-10 tie between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan
|
Ann Arbor
|
1972
|
No. 9 Ohio State def. No. 3 Michigan, 14-11
|
Columbus
|
1970
|
No. 5 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan, 20-9
|
Columbus
|
1968
|
No. 2 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan, 50-14
|
Columbus
|
1964
|
No. 6 Michigan def. No. 7 Ohio State, 10-0
|
Columbus
|
1955
|
No. 9 Ohio State def. No. 6 Michigan, 17-0
|
Ann Arbor
|
1949
|
The result was a 7-7 tie between No. 7 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan
|
Ann Arbor
|
1945
|
No. 8 Michigan def. No. 7 Ohio State, 7-3
|
Ann Arbor
|
1944
|
No. 3 Ohio State def. No. 6 Michigan, 18-14
|
Columbus
|
1942
|
No. 5 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan, 21-7
|
Columbus
Ohio State actually holds a 10-9-2 advantage in the games listed above, but trails the overall series, 58-50-6.
Oddly enough, OSU dominated the early matchups on the graph, while Michigan has been wildly successful in the more recent ones.
From 1942-75, the Buckeyes compiled an 8-2-2 record in such matchups the Wolverines, with the Maize and Blue only claiming their two victories by a combined 14 points.
However, the tide completely swung after that.
From 1976-2016, U-M put together a 7-2 record against OSU on the aforementioned list, with the lone two losses occurring in the most recent meetings of 2006 and 2016.
There really isn't a logical answer while attempting to explain why one team consistently came out victorious for long stretches at a time, although coaching would be an obvious factor to point to.
Legendary OSU coach Woody Hayes (1951-78) led the charge in six of the Buckeyes' victories on the graph, including four during The Ten-Year War (a sacred period from 1969-78 in which Hayes coached against his former student, Bo Schembechler).
On the Michigan side of things, Schembechler (1969-89) was at the helm for five of U-M's.
In all, Hayes racked up a 6-3-1 record in top-10 matchups against the Wolverines, while Schembechler put together a 5-4-1 mark against the Buckeyes.
Since the two legendary coaching icons left the rivalry, the top-10 matchups have occurred less often, though.
U-M's Lloyd Carr (1995-2007) took down two top-10 Buckeye squads (1997 and 2003) when his Wolverine team was also rated among the nation's best, while only falling in one such matchup (2006).
One of the most thrilling contests in the rivalry's history occurred two years ago under current head men Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) and Urban Meyer (Ohio State), when the series saw its first-ever overtime contest.
OSU won, 30-27, in double-overtime, in a game that was marred with controversial calls.
With Michigan currently sitting at No. 4 and Ohio State No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the two historic rivals will add yet another incredible chapter on Saturday to sports' greatest rivalry.
By the Numbers: Michigan at Ohio State
4.4 Yards per carry Ohio State's rushing attack is averaging, which is just 66th nationally. This is a far cry from what we've seen during the six years with Meyer at the helm, when they've finished in the top-20 nationally in the category every single year, including top-10 marks in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
10-Win seasons in three of the last four years for Michigan under Harbaugh. The Wolverines have not accomplished such a feat in a four-year span since doing so in three straight years from 1997-99. In fact, prior to the 2015 campaign (Harbaugh's debut season), the Maize and Blue had just one 10-win season in the previous eight years.
19 Combined National Titles between the two schools, with U-M laying claim to 11 and Ohio State to eight. In addition, the Wolverines have won the Big Ten 42 times and OSU 36 times.
36 Touchdown passes for Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, which are tied (with Washington State's Gardner Minshew and Houston's D'Eriq King) for the most in college football. In addition, his 339 passing yards per game are the third most nationally, while his 69.3 completion percentage is seventh best. On the flip side, Michigan's secondary is allowing just 123.2 passing yards per game, which are the fewest in the country.
50 Degrees for a projected high on Saturday in Columbus, which would make for an unusually warm late November day. However, forecasts are also calling for an 80 percent chance of rain.
402.6 Yards per game Ohio State's defense is allowing, which checks in at 73rd in college football. The Buckeyes have struggled mightily on that side of the ball, allowing at least 26 points in six of their 11 games, including a season-worst 51 to Maryland last week.
1997 Is the last time the Wolverines finished undefeated in Big Ten play. Michigan went 8-0 in league action that year on its way to a National Championship.
2000 Is the last time U-M won in Columbus, when a Drew Henson-led Michigan squad took down the Buckeyes, 38-26, on its way to a share of the Big Ten championship. The Wolverines have come close to winning in The Horseshoe several times since (three-point losses there in 2006 and 2016, and five-point setbacks in 2002 and 2012), but haven't been able to finish the job. The Maize and Blue hold an all-time record of 27-27-2 in Columbus, and a 24-23-1 mark at The Horseshoe.
104,944 Is the official capacity of Ohio Stadium, making it the third largest college football venue in America. The Big House is the largest at 107,601, while Penn State checks in second at 106,572.
