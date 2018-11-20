Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes coached against each other in The 10-Year War from 1969-78. AP Images

Throughout the storied history of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, the two programs have met 21 times when both schools are ranked in college football's top-10, with Saturday's meeting being the 22nd. Though the hated rivals first met in 1897 and have faced off every year since 1918, it's important to note that college football's AP poll wasn't introduced until 1936. With that in mind, Michigan and Ohio State have played at least once in every decade since the '40s as top-10 squads, including seven times in the 1970s. The occurrences have lessened in recent years (2016, 2006 and 2003 have been the most recent three), but the fact that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet for the second time in three years as top-10 clubs suggests the rivalry is once again reverting back to its old ways. Big Ten titles have frequently been at stake, and the winner of Saturday's game will be rewarded with a trip to the Big Ten championship to face Northwestern. Here is a closer look at all the top-10 matchups between the Maize and Blue and Buckeyes, dating all the way back to the initial one in 1942.

Top-10 Matchups Between Michigan and Ohio State Year Result Location 2016 No. 2 Ohio State def. No. 3 Michigan, 30-27 Columbus 2006 No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 2 Michigan, 42-39 Columbus 2003 No. 5 Michigan def. No. 4 Ohio State, 35-21 Ann Arbor 1997 No. 1 Michigan def. No. 4 Ohio State, 20-14 Ann Arbor 1986 No. 6 Michigan def. No. 7 Ohio State, 26-24 Columbus 1983 No. 8 Michigan def. No. 10 Ohio State, 24-21 Ann Arbor 1980 No. 10 Michigan def. No. 5 Ohio State, 9-3 Columbus 1977 No. 5 Michigan def. No. 4 Ohio State, 14-6 Ann Arbor 1976 No. 4 Michigan def. No. 8 Ohio State, 22-0 Columbus 1975 No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan, 21-14 Ann Arbor 1974 No. 3 Ohio State def. No. 2 Michigan, 12-10 Columbus 1973 The result was a 10-10 tie between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan Ann Arbor 1972 No. 9 Ohio State def. No. 3 Michigan, 14-11 Columbus 1970 No. 5 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan, 20-9 Columbus 1968 No. 2 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan, 50-14 Columbus 1964 No. 6 Michigan def. No. 7 Ohio State, 10-0 Columbus 1955 No. 9 Ohio State def. No. 6 Michigan, 17-0 Ann Arbor 1949 The result was a 7-7 tie between No. 7 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan Ann Arbor 1945 No. 8 Michigan def. No. 7 Ohio State, 7-3 Ann Arbor 1944 No. 3 Ohio State def. No. 6 Michigan, 18-14 Columbus 1942 No. 5 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan, 21-7 Columbus

Ohio State actually holds a 10-9-2 advantage in the games listed above, but trails the overall series, 58-50-6. Oddly enough, OSU dominated the early matchups on the graph, while Michigan has been wildly successful in the more recent ones. From 1942-75, the Buckeyes compiled an 8-2-2 record in such matchups the Wolverines, with the Maize and Blue only claiming their two victories by a combined 14 points. However, the tide completely swung after that. From 1976-2016, U-M put together a 7-2 record against OSU on the aforementioned list, with the lone two losses occurring in the most recent meetings of 2006 and 2016. There really isn't a logical answer while attempting to explain why one team consistently came out victorious for long stretches at a time, although coaching would be an obvious factor to point to. Legendary OSU coach Woody Hayes (1951-78) led the charge in six of the Buckeyes' victories on the graph, including four during The Ten-Year War (a sacred period from 1969-78 in which Hayes coached against his former student, Bo Schembechler). On the Michigan side of things, Schembechler (1969-89) was at the helm for five of U-M's. In all, Hayes racked up a 6-3-1 record in top-10 matchups against the Wolverines, while Schembechler put together a 5-4-1 mark against the Buckeyes. Since the two legendary coaching icons left the rivalry, the top-10 matchups have occurred less often, though. U-M's Lloyd Carr (1995-2007) took down two top-10 Buckeye squads (1997 and 2003) when his Wolverine team was also rated among the nation's best, while only falling in one such matchup (2006). One of the most thrilling contests in the rivalry's history occurred two years ago under current head men Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) and Urban Meyer (Ohio State), when the series saw its first-ever overtime contest. OSU won, 30-27, in double-overtime, in a game that was marred with controversial calls. With Michigan currently sitting at No. 4 and Ohio State No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the two historic rivals will add yet another incredible chapter on Saturday to sports' greatest rivalry.

