The Stats You Need To Know Surrounding Michigan's 2019 Signing Class
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
3 Of the top-50 players in the country Michigan signed on Wednesday, in Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill (No. 24), Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet (No. 39) and Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star defensive end Christopher Hinton (No. 43).
4 Gatorade Player of the Year winners from their respective states — Hill, Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star receiver Cornelius Johnson, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback Cade McNamara (two-time winner) and Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil.
6 Players Michigan signed from the state of Ohio — Fairfield High four-star tight end Erick All, Cincinnati Moeller three-star offensive guard Zach Carpenter, Lakewood St. Edward three-star receiver Quintel Kent, Clayton Northmont three-star defensive end Gabe Newburg, Akron Hoban four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler and Columbus St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez. The Wolverines had inked just six players from Ohio over the past four classes.
9th Is where Michigan's recruiting class now ranks nationally. Perhaps more importantly, though, it's rated as the top haul in the Big Ten, with Penn State close behind at No. 10. Nebraska is next at No. 17, followed by Ohio State at No. 22.
14 Four-star players who signed with Michigan on Wednesday, which are tied for the fourth most of any class in the country. The only three who have more are Alabama (20), Georgia (16) and Texas A&M (16). It is also the third time in four years that U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh has signed at least 14 four-stars in a single class, with the 2017 haul bringing in 16 and the 2016 class reeling in 15.
18 Months is how long Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star linebacker Charles Thomas has been committed to Michigan, making him the longest-tenured pledge in the entire class. He declared for the Wolverines on June 24, 2017.
24th Is where Hill is rated nationally, making him the highest ranked player the Maize and Blue have signed since current sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2017 (he was No. 12 overall).
25 Total student-athletes who signed with Michigan on Wednesday. The only two commits who didn't were Washington D.C. St. John's College High four-star safety Quinten Johnson and Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson, who are both expected to ink during the later signing period in February.
310 Pounds is how much Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan weighs, making him the heaviest player Michigan signed. To put that in perspective, the Wolverines have just nine players on their entire current roster who weigh more than 310 pounds.
2,325.8 Miles is how far Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star receiver Giles Jackson will have to travel from his hometown to Ann Arbor, making him the Wolverine who will be making the longest trek. Charbonnet is a close second, however, having to make a 2,270.5-mile journey from Westlake Village, Calif., to Michigan.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook