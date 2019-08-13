News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 09:19:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Thoughts: Can Tru Wilson Be An Every Down Back?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan football running back Tru Wilson was eight years old or so when Mike Hart was carrying the ball for the Wolverines, but he has seen enough highlights to know comparisons to the standout ar...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}