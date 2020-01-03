All Glory To The Most High 🤲🏾 LOVE 💙 pic.twitter.com/DG0S3bVI51

"I would like to thank the University of Michigan for helping craft me into the man that I am today," he wrote. "It is truly an honor to be able to wear the maize and blue. I'm proud to be a Michigan Man.

"I want to thank my mom, family, the amazing Michigan fans and everyone that has supported me. Thank you Coach Harbaugh for believing in a kid from Camden; I'm forever grateful."

Ruiz also thanked line coach Ed Warinner, his teammates and his "brothers" on the offensive line.

Ruiz started his career at guard before becoming a two-year starter at center.

“My game has evolved a lot,” Ruiz said in Orlando at the Citrus Bowl practice. "From freshman year — starting guard — to now, I feel like I matured a lot, made a lot of improvements in my game switching back to my normal position. I just feel like I’ve improved and matured a lot in taking my responsibilities in becoming more of a leader.”

Most experts believe he is a mid-round pick in this year's draft.

