Michigan Wolverines Football: Cesar Ruiz Declares For The NFL Draft
Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz has declared for the NFL Draft.
Ruiz announced his intentions on twitter Friday afternoon.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
All Glory To The Most High 🤲🏾 LOVE 💙 pic.twitter.com/DG0S3bVI51— King Ruiz 〰️🏵🐻 (@_OverCees) January 3, 2020
"I would like to thank the University of Michigan for helping craft me into the man that I am today," he wrote. "It is truly an honor to be able to wear the maize and blue. I'm proud to be a Michigan Man.
"I want to thank my mom, family, the amazing Michigan fans and everyone that has supported me. Thank you Coach Harbaugh for believing in a kid from Camden; I'm forever grateful."
Ruiz also thanked line coach Ed Warinner, his teammates and his "brothers" on the offensive line.
Ruiz started his career at guard before becoming a two-year starter at center.
“My game has evolved a lot,” Ruiz said in Orlando at the Citrus Bowl practice. "From freshman year — starting guard — to now, I feel like I matured a lot, made a lot of improvements in my game switching back to my normal position. I just feel like I’ve improved and matured a lot in taking my responsibilities in becoming more of a leader.”
Most experts believe he is a mid-round pick in this year's draft.
Watch for more on this development in the days to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook