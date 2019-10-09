Michigan Wolverines football junior center Cesar Ruiz and senior cornerback LaVert Hill joined Jon Jansen on his ‘In The Trenches’ podcast today to talk about the 10-3 win over Iowa and to look ahead to Illinois and the rest of the season. They also discussed their sides of the ball and how they are playing through five games of the season.

Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz says the offensive line is working toward perfection. (Lon Horwedel)

Junior center Cesar Ruiz:

"[The Iowa game] allowed us to show what we can really do. It was a tight game of course. It allowed us to see where we really were at against a good defense. "It really allowed us to see how tough we were. Was anybody going to give in? No. Nobody gave in. Everybody kept fighting. "Regardless of how frustrating it was to not put up as many points as people would want or we would like, keep fighting and not giving up, that’s the positive result you’re going to get."

On the offensive line...

"A lot is still out there for us. Like I always say, we’re never going to be where we want to be. We’re working [toward] perfection. We’re working to be the best offensive line in the country. "Regardless of what people say, what goes on outside the trenches, we understand what we got to do and we always have each other’s back. Right now I feel like we’re doing a pretty good job but can always do better. "We had that chemistry already from last year when we first were a group together. We started to build that chemistry and it just carried over and advanced into this year. There’s times where I don’t even have to say anything sometimes. They already know. Or just little conversations on the field ‘What do you see? What are you seeing?’ That’s something I’ve realized we’re doing different this year — those short tips we are giving each other on the field."

On getting the run game going...

"Really for us it’s just I think the RPO thing plays a part in it. A lot of times our run play will also have a pass option on it. Sometimes, we’ll never know when the pass will be thrown or when the run will be thrown. "Really for us it’s just once a strictly run play is called, a designed run play is called, we’re executing it. That’s why when you see those big runs, "When we have those plays that are designed for us to hand the ball off 100 percent, we always normally have big hits and get some yardage."

On playing road games:

"I love playing on the road. I love it. I just love looking at the opposing team’s fans and just looking at how hype they are in the beginning of the game and looking at their faces at the end of the game. "It’s just drives me a lot more when I’m away. That atmosphere is great. People say you feel pressure. I don’t really feel any pressure. I love that atmosphere."

On goals for the rest of the season...

"I just want us to be able to showcase all of our talent. From an offensive line all the way to the receivers, running backs, quarterback, tight ends, everybody. "I just want our talent to be showcased a lot. Last year, the offensive line, we got a lot of props for running the ball really well. I want to see a lot of our receiver show those big plays and show their speed, show their talent. "I just want us to do what we got to do. There’s nothing really extra that I want to see. It’s just us playing football and doing what we’re told to do."

Senior cornerback LaVert Hill:

"We’ve just been improving each week, going out there and having fun, trusting ourselves, trusting our brothers. We’re a brotherhood out there on defense. We're all we got, so we just go out there and play every play like it's our last. "[The Wisconsin loss] motivated us a lot since we took our loss. "We just can’t have another one. We just go out there and treat each week like it’s our last game. Just have fun, play hard, work hard, and everything will take care of itself. "[Iowa QB Nate Stanley is] a good quarterback and he trusts his receivers so he throws the ball a lot. The pressure that we got from our line and our linebackers helped a lot. "With our defense, the sky’s the limit. We have all the key guys, key players to just go out there to be the number one defense. So, we’ll just go out there, work hard and the sky’s the limit. I’ve learned a lot [from Coach Zordich] as far as technique. Just being a playmaker on the field. He just goes in and everyday tells us to work hard and to go out there and have fun.

On the decision to return for his senior season...

"A lot played into the decision. My parents, myself, how I think about how I play. "Coming back and just handling unfinished business that we had as a team. My classmates of 2016, we came back to win so let’s go."

On playing man coverage...