Center Cesar Ruiz was not the best player on Michigan’s roster last season.

Heck, Ruiz was not even Michigan’s best offensive lineman. Guards Michael Onwenu (78.7) and Ben Bredeson (71.0) earned better overall grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) than Ruiz (70.5).

However, neither Onwenu nor Bredeson, both of whom are draft eligible, will be the first Wolverine to hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held remotely this Thursday (Round 1), Friday (Rounds 2-3) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7) due to restrictions and social distancing guidelines stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, barring any substantial surprises, that Wolverine will be Ruiz. And he may even hear his name called as early as Thursday.