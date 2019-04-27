When defensive end Chase Winovich was selected by the New England Patriots with the 77th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, several analysts tabbed it as the perfect fit.

They noted that his outgoing personality and charismatic attitude would fit in perfectly in New England, and he admitted he’s thrilled to join such an outstanding organization.

“I’m speechless,” he exclaimed on the Patriots’ teleconference call. “It’s a great honor and I’m feeling very blessed, surrounded by my closest family and friends. I’m in a very lucky position, because New England is a great program that has obviously done some really big things. You’re just hoping your name is called and that your phone rings, and thank God it did.

“I actually didn’t have too many interactions with the Patriots beforehand — only in a relatively limited capacity. I’d rather wait to dive into that until I receive further instructions on how much information I can share.”

The Patriots are obviously best known for quarterback Tom Brady and his six Super Bowl titles, as the former Wolverine signal caller has turned into perhaps the best football player of all time.

Winovich recalled a past interaction with Brady, and admitted it’s a bit surreal the two are now teammates.

“He actually came back and spoke to our team, and I got the chance to get a really cool picture shaking his hand,” Winovich explained. “It’s great that he cares about Michigan enough to come back and share some of the wisdom he’s been through during the years.

“It’s just an honor to even be on the same field as him while pursuing my dreams in the NFL.”

Some have actually projected Winovich to play linebacker in the NFL, despite the fact he played defensive end his final three years at Michigan. He came to U-M as a linebacker though, and admitted he has the versatility to play multiple positions.

“I’ve always prided myself on being a football player, so I’ll play wherever the coaches want to put me,” the Pennsylvania native said. “I’m happy to play anywhere. I just want to get on the field, contribute and work hard.

“I played on the weak side at Michigan. Rashan [Gary] was playing what’s called the anchor, so he was typically toward the run-strength formation and the tight end, but it changed based on whether it was a pass or a run.”

Winovich was actually asked about his aforementioned position changes at Michigan, and recalled where he all played under former head coach Brady Hoke and how it changed once current head man Jim Harbaugh arrived in 2015.

“I actually played some running back in camp as well,” he laughed. “I’ve played it all going back to middle school, and that’s something that I definitely tried to stress to the coaching staff and the scouts for the Patriots.

“I ended up coming in as an inside linebacker and played a little bit of ‘will,’ ‘mike’ and ‘sam.’ Coach Harbaugh then arrived, and because of some injuries and a lack of depth, he switched me over.

“I dealt with some injuries and didn’t really get a chance to play, but switched back to defensive end after that season. From the jump, it became pretty obvious that was my calling, and as soon as Coach [Don] Brown came in, he made me his Cheetah One. That is the premiere pass rush position in our defense, and it’s a spot I held for three years at Michigan.”

Winovich became a fan favorite as U-M’s premier pass rusher, largely due to his endless motor and relentless attitude.

He was asked to describe his style of play in his own words on the teleconference call, and provided an enthusiastic response.

“I like to think of myself as kind of a junkyard dog,” he proclaimed. “I’m tenacious, possess a relentless effort and motor, and scrap for every inch. At the same time, I like to think I’m slippery, or as they say in Pittsburgh, ‘slippy.’

“I bring versatility and my combine was an example of some of the speed I have. When you factor all of that together, I think it makes me a pretty interesting pick, prospect and football player in general. I’m just trying to go out there, prove my worth to the other guys on the team, and ultimately to the rest of the world.”