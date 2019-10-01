Chris Balas joins Mike Fitzpatrick on The Michigan Man Podcast to talk about the season, the Iowa game and more.

The Michigan Man Podcast - Episode 518 - Michigan Game Day with Chris Balas https://t.co/WwJSXZ5Qph #goblue @balas_wolverine

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook