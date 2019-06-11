Chris Hutchinson On Aidan's Growth, Shaun Nua And The 2019 Defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Not long ago on his podcast, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh publicly stated that sophomore Aidan Hutchinson is clearly the starter at the anchor defensive end position along the defensive line. He doesn't do stuff like that very often so it's obviously pretty noteworthy. Aidan's father, former Michigan All-American Chris Hutchinson, also found it noteworthy but honestly wasn't really that surprised.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news