NEWS: Just as there has been every year under head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, there was once again plenty of staff turnover this offseason. De facto offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton departed and Josh Gattis was hired away from Alabama as his replacement, while defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington each left for Ohio State.

Shaun Nua (from Arizona State) and Anthony Campanile (from Boston College) were hired as their replacements, respectively, and the early reports on the three new staffers has been off the charts.

It's no secret there had been some chemistry issues among the coaches in the past, but Harbaugh has appeared to hit a home run with the new hirings and the staff he has assembled.

PARTRIDGE: “The energy is awesome and everyone is fired up to come to work, and the players feed off that. I can’t imagine it being better anywhere else right now.

"Coach has done an unbelievable job putting this staff together, and the energy in the building is sky high right now. I’ve actually known Anthony since high school — he has a great knowledge of our scheme and has hit the ground running, bringing so much to what we’re trying to do.

"Shaun is passionate and knows how to motivate a room, and has his guys so bonded right now.

"Gattis is passionate and energetic, and has really taken control of things. I’ve been here the whole time [Coach Harbaugh has been here], so it’s exciting to see. People want to right the wrongs, and the new guys are adding to that.

"The atmosphere and staff here are unbelievable right now.”

VIEWS: Different philosophical views and a lack of chemistry among the offensive coaches helped lead to the struggles of 2017, and perhaps even the late-season ineffectiveness last year.

That certainly doesn't seem to be the issue anymore, however, as Gattis appears to have truly been given the offense's reins.

Fans had been clamoring for one man to simply run the offense after Tim Drevno and Hamilton split the play-calling duties in 2017, and they now appear to have been granted their wish with the arrival of Gattis.