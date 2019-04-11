Video: Partridge Doesn't Mince Words On Mattison, Washington Heading To OSU
Safeties/special teams coach Chris Partridge, fifth-year senior viper Jordan Glasgow, junior safety/nickel back Brad Hawkins and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas all met with the media this afternoon to discuss how spring ball has been progressing as it winds to a close.
Partridge stole the show, however, when he voiced his displeasure about former U-M staffers Greg Mattison and Al Washington departing for Ohio State this offseason.
Safeties/special teams coach Chris Partridge
Fifth-year senior viper Jordan Glasgow
Junior safety/nickel back Brad Hawkins
Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas
