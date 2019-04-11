Ticker
Video: Partridge Doesn't Mince Words On Mattison, Washington Heading To OSU

Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey
Staff Writers
Chris Partridge is one of just three assistants (Jay Harbaugh and Mike Zordich being the other two) who has been with Jim Harbaugh during his entire U-M tenure.
Brandon Brown

Safeties/special teams coach Chris Partridge, fifth-year senior viper Jordan Glasgow, junior safety/nickel back Brad Hawkins and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas all met with the media this afternoon to discuss how spring ball has been progressing as it winds to a close.

Partridge stole the show, however, when he voiced his displeasure about former U-M staffers Greg Mattison and Al Washington departing for Ohio State this offseason.

Safeties/special teams coach Chris Partridge

Fifth-year senior viper Jordan Glasgow


Junior safety/nickel back Brad Hawkins


Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas

