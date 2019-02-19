Central Michigan grad transfer defensive end Mike Danna announced on Twitter this afternoon he would be transferring to U-M to play his final collegiate season in Ann Arbor.

The 6-2, 257-pounder had an impressive four-year career in Mount Pleasant, culminating in a 2018 season that saw him rack up 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss (tied for fourth most in the conference) and 9.5 sacks (third most in the league), landing him on the MAC's first-team all-defensive squad.

Danna redshirted as a freshman with the Chippewas in 2015, and as a result will be eligible to play immediately with the Maize and Blue in 2019.

Michigan lost its two starters off the edges — Rashan Gary to the NFL and Chase Winovich to graduation — and will be incredibly inexperienced at the position next year, though Danna will provide a much-needed veteran presence.

The Warren De La Salle alum in Detroit also took home the Chippewas' team MVP award award last year after starting all 12 games, and was tabbed to Pro Football Focus' All-America first-team squad.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Danna started just three of the 13 games he appeared in, but still managed to compile 54 tackles and four sacks, while checking in second on the team in tackles for loss with 8.5.

In 2016 as a redshirt freshman, he played in all 13 contests (one start) and registered 31 stops, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Here are the defensive ends Michigan is slated to have on its roster in 2019, ordered by year:

• Mike Danna (fifth-year senior)

• Reuben Jones (fifth-year senior)

• Kwity Paye (junior)

• Luiji Vilain (redshirt sophomore)

• Aidan Hutchinson (sophomore)

• Taylor Upshaw (redshirt freshman)

• Julius Welschof (redshirt freshman)

• Mike Morris (freshman)

• Gabe Newburg (freshman)

• David Ojabo (freshman)