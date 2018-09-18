Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football: Commitment Impact - Daxton Hill To Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Recruiting Editor

Five-star safety Daxton Hill is a huge pick up for the Michigan staff in the 2019 class.
Daxton Hill

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill committed to Michigan just a couple of days after returning home from his official visit giving U-M one of the biggest wins on the recruiting trail in the class. The 6-1, 190-pounder is the No. 1 safety and No. 24 overall player in the country.

