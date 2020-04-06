Michigan has gotten outstanding linebacker play over the last several years, including from an elite one in Devin Bush Jr. Defensive coordinator Don Brown and Co. hope to continue that trend, and feel like they took another step in that direction with four-star Cornell Wheeler.

West Bloomfield (MIch.) High coach Ron Bellamy and his staff run a version of Michigan’s defense, one of many reasons the Wolverines recruit the school so heavily. The former U-M receiver said Michigan is getting an outstanding player.

“What I like about Cornell, the one area a lot of times … the Devin Bushes of the world, they come once every 20 years,” he said.: “Michigan hasn’t had a linebacker like him since Ian Gold, a linebacker that goes sideline to sideline, disrupts you with his athletic ability. Michigan has had some great linebackers like Larry Foote, David Harris, some really good ones over the years, but nothing of that magnitude.”