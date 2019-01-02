Long announced the news on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon just a few days after fellow junior cornerback Lavert Hill said he was returning to Michigan for his senior season.

Prior to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Long had said he was undecided on his future with ESPN’s Mel Kiper having him rated inside his list of the ten best cornerbacks. He earned All-Big Ten honors this season as he was named to the first team by the coaches. He won the 2018 Defensive Skill Player of the Year Award.

"There was a lot of speculation about whether I'd play, but no, I've always intended on playing and finishing out the season," Long said prior to the Peach Bowl "I'm just worried about getting this game. I haven't really gotten into (the NFL) stuff.”